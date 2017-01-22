Beagle scored the game-winner in overtime in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Beagle has been hot lately, posting four goals with five points and a plus-5 over his past five outings. He isn't known for his offense, but he tied a career best in this one with his 20th point. The rearguard also has an impressive plus-16, so far besting his previous high of plus-6 set in 2014-15. If the defenseman is still available off the waiver wire, he is worth using in all formats while running hot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola