Beagle scored the game-winner in overtime in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Beagle has been hot lately, posting four goals with five points and a plus-5 over his past five outings. He isn't known for his offense, but he tied a career best in this one with his 20th point. The rearguard also has an impressive plus-16, so far besting his previous high of plus-6 set in 2014-15. If the defenseman is still available off the waiver wire, he is worth using in all formats while running hot.