Beagle won't play Tuesday against the Senators due to an illness.

With Beagle unavailable Tuesday, Chandler Stephenson will have an opportunity to slot into Washington's lineup against Ottawa. Beagle has been impressive in a bottom-six role for the Capitals this season, notching 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 47 games while averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time. The veteran pivot will hope to return to action Thursday against the Devils.