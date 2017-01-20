Beagle scored a goal and registered two hits in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

The talented penalty-killer and face-off specialist is well on his way to a career year, with nine goals and 19 points in 45 games this season -- including three goals and four points in his last four games. His lack of overall ice time and offensive opportunity limit his fantasy relevance to deeper leagues, but the industrious forward is certainly worth watching in such formats based on recent returns.