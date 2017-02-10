Capitals' Jay Beagle: Tallies assist Thursday
Beagle had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
The 31-year-old center is having a career-year with 11 goals and 22 points in 54 games despite usage primarily as a defensive specialist and getting fourth-line minutes. His lack of offensive opportunity certainly limits his upside, but he's carving out some fantasy value in deeper leagues.
