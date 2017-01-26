Beagle (illness) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Devils and start alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, J.J. Reagan of CSN Washington reports.

Beagle will take the place of T.J. Oshie (personal) who will miss the final game before the All-Star break to attend to a family matter. However, there's a catch to Beagle's apparent promotion in the lineup: he is coming off a stomach virus and even head coach Barry Trotz admitted he's not sure if Beagle will be in well-enough shape to play the whole game with such offensively talented players. Normally, the defensive stalwart would see an increase in fantasy value -- especially in daily formats -- from such a lineup change, but those looking for a sneaky play may want to temper their expectations. Still, he's worth at least considering in daily formats against a struggling Devils team.