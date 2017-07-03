Albert signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

After failing to secure a call-up in either the 2014-15 or 2015-16 seasons while with the Jets, Albert spent last season playing overseas with Karpat of the Finnish league. The former sixth-round pick tallied 12 goals and 12 helpers in 42 outings -- good enough to earn a deal from the Caps. Expect the 28-year-old to at least start the year in the minors with AHL Hershey