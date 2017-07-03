Albert signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

After failing to secure a call-up in either the 2014-15 or 2015-16 seasons while with the Jets, Albert spent last season playing overseas with Karpat of the Finnish league. The former sixth-round pick tallied 12 goals and 12 helpers in 42 outings -- good enough to earn a deal from the Caps. Expect the 28-year-old to at least start the year in the minors with AHL Hershey

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...