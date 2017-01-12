Capitals' John Carlson: Continues solid production against Pens

Carlson notched two power-play assists, five shots on net and four blocked shots during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

The two-point night upped Carlson's recent offensive binge to five goals, 16 points and 53 shots through his past 19 games. He's also logged a hefty 23:45 of ice per night with 3:15 on the power play. With his modest start -- eight assists through 22 games -- in the rearview mirror, Carlson is back to being a high-end fantasy option attached to a prolific power play and contending club. His salary in daily contests still hasn't caught up to his recent form, either.