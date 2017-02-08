Capitals' John Carlson: Contributes helper Tuesday
Carlson had an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.
The 27-year-old defenseman has just one assist and six shots in five games since returning from a lower-body injury. The New Jersey native had 24 points in the 35 games prior to the injury, so this is likely just a rough patch as he shakes the rust off and fantasy owners should just be patient.
