Carlson had an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old defenseman has just one assist and six shots in five games since returning from a lower-body injury. The New Jersey native had 24 points in the 35 games prior to the injury, so this is likely just a rough patch as he shakes the rust off and fantasy owners should just be patient.

