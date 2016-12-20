Capitals' John Carlson: Day-to-day with illness
Carlson missed practice Tuesday due to illness, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Carlson is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Flyers. The savvy blueliner only has one multi-point game this season, though he's collected one goal and six helpers in nine December contests, with five of those setups taking place on the power play.
