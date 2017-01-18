Capitals' John Carlson: "Doubtful" for Thursday

Head coach Barry Trotz says Carlson (lower body) is "doubtful" to play Thursday against the Blue, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Washington reports.

Carlson was decidedly missed during Monday's 8-7 OT lost to the Penguins and it looks likely that he will miss another game with the ailment. However, Washington has yet to recall a defenseman from AHL Hershey as of yet, so there is still a chance he will be able to play. Keep an eye on his status closer to game time for new information, but fantasy owners would be wise to consider other options for Thursday.