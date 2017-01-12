Capitals' John Carlson: Exits practice early, but good to go

Carlson left Thursday's practice early with an apparent lower-body injury, but is expected to play against Chicago on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

In his last five outings, Carlson has snagged two goals and four assists along with a plus-7 rating and leads all Caps defenders with 24 points on the year. Losing the 27-year-old would certainly have been a setback for Washington as they are suddenly steamrolling their opponents. Perhaps the biggest question mark if Carlson were going to miss time would have been his power-play minutes -- he is averaging 3:14 per night -- but fortunately coach Barry Trotz won't have to worry about that Friday.