Capitals' John Carlson: Exits Sunday's game with nagging lower-body injury

Carlson left Sunday afternoon's game against the Flyers with a lower-body injury, and his return his questionable.

Carlson only skated for 6:38 and hasn't come out for the second period. Various reports have indicated that this may be related to the lower-body issue that forced him to leave Thursday's practice prematurely. The Capitals go right back to work Monday against the Penguins, but that's a road game, so expect a quick turnaround in terms of the team reevaluating Carlson.