Capitals' John Carlson: Expected to play Tuesday

Carlson (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's practice and is expected to play Tuesday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz said he expects Carlson, who has missed the last six games with the ailment, to play Tuesday, so fantasy owners should begin preparing for his return. The 27-year-old defenseman had seven points in the seven games prior to the injury, but some tempered expectations over the next few games might be warranted as he works his way back.