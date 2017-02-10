Capitals' John Carlson: Getting offensive mojo back

Carlson scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-4 against the Wings on Thursday.

He's now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games after a five-game drought integrated with a six-game injury absence, so it seems Carlson's regained his mojo on the offensive end. That's good news for his fantasy owners, as Carlson has been scuffling through a pretty mediocre campaign by his standards; with 28 points in 49 contests, he's 11 short of the 39 he accumulated in just 56 games last season.