Capitals' John Carlson: Likely out until after All-Star break

Head coach Barry Trotz indicated Carlson (lower body) is unlikely to return to the lineup until after the All-Star break, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

"He's progressing pretty well," Trotz said. "At this point, just because of the lack of practice time, we're probably going to probably hold him out until the All-Star break just because we're not giving him any ice time. But he is progressing. I'd probably say that's probably where we're headed. He's doing well." Trotz also stated there was a chance the 26-year-old defenseman could play against the Devils on Jan.26, but that did not seem likely at this point. Fantasy owners should err on the side of caution and find a replacement in the short term and look for updates later in the week and on the far side of the All-Star break for further word.