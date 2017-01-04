Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two huge points in win over Leafs

Carlson scored the game-tying goal with 6:05 left in the third period, then assisted on Alex Ovechkin's winner 22 seconds into overtime Tuesday, sinking the Leafs by a 6-5 score.

The Caps stormed back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period, only to fall back 5-4, but Carlson bailed them out with the goal -- a relatively rare occurrence these days. Carlson had just three goals in the first 36 games of this season, and his 20 points have him well off the scoring clip he enjoyed over the last two campaigns. In that span, he averaged 0.68 points per game; this year's mark is 0.54. That said, Carlson's been a more consistent scoresheet presence over the last month and is as good a bet as anyone to pick up the pace in the second half.