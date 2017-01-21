Capitals' John Carlson: Out again Saturday

Carlson (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Stars, though he did do some light skating at morning skate, The Washington Post reports.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz indicated that Carlson will skate again Monday and Tuesday, at which point he'll be set up for further evaluation. While he hasn't been lighting lamps with as much accuracy as last season, Carlson is already up to 106 shots in 43 games while averaging 0.58 points per contest. He's also a tough one to replace on the man advantage, having registered 10 points in that special teams situations. Set to miss his third consecutive game, keep him reserved for now.