Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up helper despite illness

Carlson recorded an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers

Despite missing practice this week due to an illness, the 26-year-old defenseman managed to find the scoresheet again bringing his December total to a goal and seven points in 10 games, by far his most productive month of the season. Carlson is a good bet to rebound in the second half of the season, as his career-low 1.3% shooting percentage is likely to improve moving forward and Washington is starting to figure out it's power-play woes.