Capitals' John Carlson: Positioned to play Thursday

Carlson (lower body) will take warmups ahead of Thursday's series opener with Toronto, barring any setbacks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The American's injury status has been up in the air since he missed the final four contests of the regular season. After practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Carlson is expected to be ready to suit up for game action, but Caps head coach Barry Trotz hasn't confirmed his status. Expect a more concrete piece of news ahead of puck drop.