Capitals' John Carlson: Positioned to play Thursday
Carlson (lower body) will take warmups ahead of Thursday's series opener with Toronto, barring any setbacks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The American's injury status has been up in the air since he missed the final four contests of the regular season. After practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Carlson is expected to be ready to suit up for game action, but Caps head coach Barry Trotz hasn't confirmed his status. Expect a more concrete piece of news ahead of puck drop.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...