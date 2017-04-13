Capitals' John Carlson: Ready for playoff opener

Carlson (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

After sitting out the final four games of the regular season, Carlson will return to his place on Washington's top defensive pairing as the team begins its run for the Stanley Cup. The 27-year-old blueliner finished the campaign with just one point in his last seven games, but the defensive presence he provides is of immense value to the Capitals.