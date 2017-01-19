Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out Thursday
Head coach Barry Trotz confirmed that Carlson (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Blue, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Carlson has not played since sustaining the injury during Sunday's contest against the Flyers. It is unclear whether the U.S. Olympian will be able to return Saturday against the Stars, so fantasy owners should continue to monitor his progress. In any case, the Capitals have not recalled any defensemen from the minors so it doesn't look like Carlson will be out for much longer.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Will not play Monday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Exits Sunday's game with nagging lower-body injury•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Exits practice early, but good to go•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Continues solid production against Pens•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Turns in consecutive two-point games•