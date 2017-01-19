Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out Thursday

Head coach Barry Trotz confirmed that Carlson (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Blue, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson has not played since sustaining the injury during Sunday's contest against the Flyers. It is unclear whether the U.S. Olympian will be able to return Saturday against the Stars, so fantasy owners should continue to monitor his progress. In any case, the Capitals have not recalled any defensemen from the minors so it doesn't look like Carlson will be out for much longer.