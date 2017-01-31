Capitals' John Carlson: Set to return to action Tuesday
Carlson (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Islanders, Mike Vogel of Monumental Network reports.
The 27-year-old defenseman has missed the last six games with a lower-body ailment, but is ready to return for Tuesday's game. While he may be a little rusty after being on the shelf for the last couple of weeks, Carlson has plenty of upside due to his heavy power-play usage, so fantasy owners should feel free to start him as they normally would.
