Capitals' John Carlson: Surprises with two goals

Carlson scored twice on six shots and added a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Carlson found his scoring touch, something that has been missing for almost the entire season. The blueliner has earned three goals in December, but that's his total for tallies so far this year to go along with 14 helpers. It's not for lack of shots, either, as the 26-year-old has launched at the net 81 times. The 2008 No. 27 pick simply isn't efficient around the blue paint, scoring at just above a one percent clip.