Capitals' John Carlson: Turns in consecutive two-point games

Carlson picked up a goal and an assist for the second consecutive game Thursday, adding a plus-3 rating in a 5-0 win over Columbus.

After going for two points Tuesday, Carlson's officially hot -- these were his first back-to-back multi-point games of the year. But fantasy owners have probably noticed that he's been producing consistently for a while now, as the 26-year-old blueliner has a dozen points in his last 13 games.