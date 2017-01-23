Capitals' John Carlson: Will miss Monday's game

Carlson (lower body) won't play in Monday's tilt against Carolina, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The blueliner will miss his fourth-straight game, and his status for Tuesday's game in Ottawa is still uncertain. He has been a force to be reckoned with on the advantage, averaging 3:07 power play minutes per game, notching 10 points as well. If he doesn't return Monday, he could still make it back in time for Tuesday's game.

