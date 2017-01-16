Capitals' John Carlson: Will not play Monday

Carlson (lower body) has been ruled out against the Penguins on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Coach Barry Trotz told reporters he expects to have Carlson back for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis. Although the defenseman's goal scoring has been limited, he has managed to register 20 helpers on the year, including five in his last seven games. Once back in the lineup, the 27-year-old figures to continue seeing plenty of opportunities as he is averaging 22:54 of ice time per night, including 3:07 with the man advantage.