Capitals' John Carlson: Will play Wednesday
Carlson (Illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The U.S Olympian is expected to suit up after missing Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed illness. Carlson has had a rough start to the season, but has been heating up in recent weeks with a goal and six points in his last eight games. Play him as your normally would.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Day-to-day with illness•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up power-play assist against Sabres•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Records helper Wednesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Was "nicked up" during World Cup•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps point streak going with helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Doubles season assist total•