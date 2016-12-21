Capitals' John Carlson: Will play Wednesday

Carlson (Illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The U.S Olympian is expected to suit up after missing Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed illness. Carlson has had a rough start to the season, but has been heating up in recent weeks with a goal and six points in his last eight games. Play him as your normally would.

