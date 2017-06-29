Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Migrating to AHL for 2017-18 season
Siegenthaler will play full time in North America in 2017-18, JJ Reagan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
This is good news for a Capitals organization looking to shore up its organizational depth on the blue line following the loss of Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft and the seemingly imminent departure of Karl Alzner in free agency. A second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Siegenthaler was supposed to play in the AHL ranks last season, but he instead played in his native Switzerland while tending to a family matter. With the likes of Madison Bowey and Christian Djoos likely to get promoted to the NHL soon, the 20-year-old defenseman should have a heavy workload with AHL Hershey. He could even see some time in the big leagues if he acclimates to the North American game well enough, but he's still a ways away from fantasy relevance.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...