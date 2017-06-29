Siegenthaler will play full time in North America in 2017-18, JJ Reagan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

This is good news for a Capitals organization looking to shore up its organizational depth on the blue line following the loss of Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft and the seemingly imminent departure of Karl Alzner in free agency. A second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Siegenthaler was supposed to play in the AHL ranks last season, but he instead played in his native Switzerland while tending to a family matter. With the likes of Madison Bowey and Christian Djoos likely to get promoted to the NHL soon, the 20-year-old defenseman should have a heavy workload with AHL Hershey. He could even see some time in the big leagues if he acclimates to the North American game well enough, but he's still a ways away from fantasy relevance.