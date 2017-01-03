Siegenthaler notched a goal and six points in five games for Team Switzerland in the 2017 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defenseman was a workhorse for the Swiss, who managed to hold their own against powerhouses like the United States and Sweden. The 2015 second-round pick showed a surprising amount of offensive flair, given that he has only two points in 16 games with Zurich SC of the Swiss-A league. Siegenthaler has a potent blend of size, speed and sound positioning that should make him a stalwart shutdown defenseman once he becomes a regular NHLer, but his fantasy upside will remain limited unless he can develop some offensive consistency. Siegenthaler will remain in Switzerland for the remainder of this season and should make the jump to the AHL ranks in 2017-18.