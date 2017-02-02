Williams (lower body) is considered day-to-day after missing Wednesday's game against the Bruins, CSN's JJ Regan reports.

Hopefully the injury doesn't linger because Williams has been on fire with 15 goals, 10 assists, and a plus-12 rating over the past two months, plus his shooting percentage in that span is off the charts at 24.6 percent. The Capitals won't return to game ice until Saturday's road clash with the Habs, giving Williams a chance to heal without the club needing to make an immediate recall.