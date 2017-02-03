Williams (lower body) was at practice Friday and remains on track to suit up for Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

While Caps coach Barry Trotz said Wednesday that Williams should be able to play in this next contest, the team called up Jakub Vrana from AHL Hershey, presumably to hedge against the off-chance that Williams doesn't end up playing. Impressively, Williams has dialed in eight goals and six assists to complement a plus-12 rating since Jan. 1. Look for the team to officially decide on his status soon.