Capitals' Justin Williams: Expected to play Saturday
Capitals coach Barry Trotz expects Williams (lower body) to be available for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Williams missed Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins due to a lower-body injury, but his ailment evidently isn't overly serious. The Capitals and Williams' fantasy owners will be relieved that his absence will likely be limited to a single game, as the veteran forward has been extremely productive over the past month, racking up 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his last 15 games. The 35-year-old winger will likely return to his role skating on Washington's second line and second power-play unit.
