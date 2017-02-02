Capitals coach Barry Trotz expects Williams (lower body) to be available for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Williams missed Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins due to a lower-body injury, but his ailment evidently isn't overly serious. The Capitals and Williams' fantasy owners will be relieved that his absence will likely be limited to a single game, as the veteran forward has been extremely productive over the past month, racking up 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his last 15 games. The 35-year-old winger will likely return to his role skating on Washington's second line and second power-play unit.