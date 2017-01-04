Williams opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period with a power-play goal, then added two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Toronto.

Absolutely brutal to start the year -- four points in the first 23 games -- Williams has quietly come on over the last month. In his last 14 games, the winger's racked up eight goals and 15 points, with a dozen PIM and a plus-5 rounding out his line nicely. The buy-low window's probably closed in deeper formats, but the veteran might be on the wire in shallower leagues after his slow start.

