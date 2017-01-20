Capitals' Justin Williams: Has goals in three straight games
Williams tallied a goal in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.
Since the beginning of December, the 34-year-old winger has been on fire with 14 goals and 22 points along with a plus-11 rating in 24 games. His sluggish start to the season is firmly behind him, and although this goal-scoring outburst may not last, he's back to his old form and a valuable asset in standard and daily formats.
