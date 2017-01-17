Williams potted a goal in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The marker gives him eight goals and 14 points in his last 12 games, highlighting how the 34-year-old winger has picked up his production following a sleepy start to the season. The resurgence of Williams and linemate Evgeny Kuznetsov in recent weeks has helped buoy the Caps to nine wins in their last 10 outings. Williams is now on track to return to the 40-plus-point range fantasy owners have come to expect in recent seasons, so he's worth snatching up in deeper formats if available.