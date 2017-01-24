Williams scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The 35-year-old winger has been scorching hot dating back to early December with 15 goals, 24 points, 50 shots and a plus-13 rating over a 24-game stretch. At this stage of the campaign, he's producing as a high-end winger in all fantasy settings. While he's unlikely to continue posting a point-per-game pace, there is room for plenty of negative regression before Williams losses his fantasy luster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola