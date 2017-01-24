Williams scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The 35-year-old winger has been scorching hot dating back to early December with 15 goals, 24 points, 50 shots and a plus-13 rating over a 24-game stretch. At this stage of the campaign, he's producing as a high-end winger in all fantasy settings. While he's unlikely to continue posting a point-per-game pace, there is room for plenty of negative regression before Williams losses his fantasy luster.