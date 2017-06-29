Capitals' Justin Williams: Likely to move on as UFA
Williams, a pending unrestricted free agent, is not likely to re-sign with the Capitals, Darren Dreger of TSN reports, adding that the veteran winger has narrowed his list to 3-to-4 other teams.
Williams was exposed in the expansion draft, but it was actually defenseman Nate Schmidt who ended up in Vegas from the Capitals. According to Cap Friendly, Washington has $17.5 million in current cap space available, but only 34 of a maximum 50 players under contract for the 2017-18 season, so with that fact, coupled with last week's signing of winger T.J. Oshie to an eight-year, $46 million extension, it's no wonder that GM Brian MacLellan is letting Williams test the open market.
