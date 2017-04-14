William scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 victory over Toronto.

The owner of three Stanley Cup rings, Williams has well-established playoff bona fides, including a spectacular 25-point outburst with the Kings two years ago. He wasn't quite as amazing in his first postseason with the Caps last year (seven points in 12 games), but Williams is off to a fast start in these playoffs. These two goals were huge, as Washington fell into an early 2-0 hole, only to have Williams lead a rally that forced overtime; Tom Wilson ended up potting the game-winner. Look for Williams to continue seeing strong minutes throughout the playoffs; he played 19:32 of this game's 65:15.