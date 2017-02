Williams (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was no indication Williams was in danger of missing Wednesday evening's contest until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. The severity of Williams' ailment remains unclear, but the Capitals' next game isn't until Saturday against Montreal, which could give the veteran forward enough time to recover from whatever's keeping him out of Wednesday's tilt. Jay Beagle will replace Williams on Washington's second line against the Bruins.