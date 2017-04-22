Capitals' Justin Williams: Plays hero role Friday
Williams won Game 5 for the Capitals in overtime Friday, as he went five-hole on Frederik Andersen.
With so much attention on "bigger names" like Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov or T.J. Oshie, it's not uncommon for fantasy poolies to overlook Williams. However, that'd be a mistake with the guy averaging a point per contest in this quarterfinal playoff round. The Capitals will try to finish off the young Maple Leafs with a road win Sunday evening.
