Williams tallied a pair of goals in a 5-0 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.

The Capitals have won nine in a row, and during that stretch, Williams has been tremendous, scoring six goals and 11 points. However, Williams has actually been hot since Dec. 7, recording 11 goals in the last 19 games. Prior to that, he had two goals in 24 games. Williams may not maintain his current rabid pace, but judging that his hot streak coincides with when he started playing in the top-six again, he should continue to fantasy owners plenty of goals.