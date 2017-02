Williams netted a goal in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

The marker gives the 35-year-old winger his seventh consecutive 30-point season. Williams has been heating up since December with 16 goals and 26 points in his last 31 games. His shooting percentage this season is well above his career-average, so it's likely his goal-scoring prowess will slow down as the season wears on, but he has been a very steady producer since an early-season slump, so keep playing him as you normally would.