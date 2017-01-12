Williams tallied a goal and three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

After a slow start to the season, the 34-year-old winger has been on fire since mid-December, as he has 10 goals and 18 points in his last 20 games, along with a plus-8 rating. Firing on all cylinders on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson, the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner is finally producing like the capable top-six winger he has been throughout his career and is worth owning in most formats.

