Williams had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

The helper gives him three points in his last four games and 32 on the season after starting out with just four points in the first 21 games. Now playing well on a high-flying second line with Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov, the former Conny Smythe Trophy-winner is on track for another solid season.

