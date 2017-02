Williams had an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Islanders.

The assist capped off an outstanding January for the 35-year-old winger with eight goals, 14 points and a plus-12 rating in 15 games. Gelling once again with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson on the second line, Williams should finish the season in his usual 40-50 point range if current trends continue, so keep playing him as you normally would.