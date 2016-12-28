Capitals' Justin Williams: Totals two points in loss
Williams registered a goal, an assist and two PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Williams has been excellent in December, posting six goals -- one on the power play -- and three assists -- two during the man advantage -- to go along with six PIM. The 35-year-old totaled four combined points before this month, and his recent consistent surge in production puts him back on the fantasy radar.
