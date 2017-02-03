As expected, Williams (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Williams, who missed just one game with this ailment, was on a hot streak prior to getting hurt. In his last eight outings, the winger racked up five goals and a pair of helpers while 14:29 of ice time per game, slightly below his season average. The veteran will likely resume his role on the power play, where he has notched six points so far this year.