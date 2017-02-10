Alzner had an assist and had a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

He has two assists and a plus-6 rating over his last three outings. The pending unrestricted free agent is invaluable to the Capitals as a shutdown defenseman, but with 11 points in 55 games, his fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues even with his plus-24 rating on the season.