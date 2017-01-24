Alzner collected two assists with five blocked shots and four hits during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

With just three goals and six assists for the year, Alzner doesn't move the offensive needle often. In fact, Monday's return was his first multi-point game of the year. He does offer nice peripheral contributions, though. The veteran defenseman has 60 hits, 92 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating, which makes him a useful option in some deep settings. However, you're likely better off streaming him for stretches than locking him into your lineup for the long haul.