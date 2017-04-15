Capitals' Karl Alzner: Experiences skate issue Saturday
Alzner left morning skate Saturday, but it was merely a skate issue, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
With this being the playoffs, the media has a hawk's eye on any oddities taking place at team practices and morning skates. Alzner's owners should fret not, as the mobile shutdown blueliner is healthy for Game 2 at home against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
